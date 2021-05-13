Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Up 0.8%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €6.72 ($7.91) and last traded at €6.68 ($7.85). Approximately 2,481,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.62 ($7.79).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AT1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.89.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

