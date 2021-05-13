Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,889.64 ($63.88) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,112.74 ($27.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,581.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,821.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 35.25.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

