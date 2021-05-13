ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

ASLN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 332,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,990. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

