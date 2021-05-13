ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

