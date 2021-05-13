Asset Dedication LLC Sells 973 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

