Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

