Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,680. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.