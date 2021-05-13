Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 352,162 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

