Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 308,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.