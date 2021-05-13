Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 308,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

