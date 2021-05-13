Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,650. The company has a market cap of $329.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $34,865.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

