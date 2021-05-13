Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 17226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 97.94, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$590.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.19%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

