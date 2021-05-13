Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 17226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 97.94, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$590.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.19%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit