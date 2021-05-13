AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 507,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

