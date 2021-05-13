Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) VP Matthew Maxwell Donley Acquires 9,900 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AUPH opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

