Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.04 ($81.23).

Shares of NDA opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Monday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 1 year high of €79.40 ($93.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.02 and a 200-day moving average of €67.09.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

