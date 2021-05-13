Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $481.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

