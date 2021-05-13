Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

AVLR opened at $122.31 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

