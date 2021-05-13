Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 99.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

