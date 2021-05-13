Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Insider Leng Jin Chan Sells 10,000 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

