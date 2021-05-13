Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Insider Leng Jin Chan Sells 10,000 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
