Awm Investment Company, Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.