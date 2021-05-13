Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,172 in the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $8,093,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 545.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

