B. Riley Boosts Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

SMLR opened at $105.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a PE ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $545,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

