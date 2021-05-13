B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $17.50

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of REKR opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

