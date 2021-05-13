B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TGTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit