B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TGTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

