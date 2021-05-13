Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Down 5.2%

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 2,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit