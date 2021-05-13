Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

