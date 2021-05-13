Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Critical Survey

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 4.20 $34.24 million $2.48 14.05 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.82 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -66.17

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.41% 8.61% 1.04% Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.