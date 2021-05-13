Bao Finance Reaches Market Cap of $25.30 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $25.30 million and $1.38 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00231169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.01227982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01050374 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.