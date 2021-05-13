Barclays Increases Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $15.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.