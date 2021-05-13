Barclays Reiterates €17.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

ETR PSM opened at €16.75 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

