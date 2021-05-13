Barclays Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.08 ($257.74).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €216.52 and a 200 day moving average of €200.64.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.