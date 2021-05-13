Barclays Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.08 ($257.74).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €216.52 and a 200 day moving average of €200.64.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit