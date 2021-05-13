Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

