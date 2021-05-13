Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 749,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Earnings History for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit