Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 749,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.