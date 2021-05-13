Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Bechtle stock opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €165.35 and a 200-day moving average of €168.53. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

