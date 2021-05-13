Beer Money Market Capitalization Reaches $292,426.20 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Beer Money has a market cap of $292,426.20 and $62,503.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.99 or 0.01056284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00111585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

