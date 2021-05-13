Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of BDC opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Belden has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

