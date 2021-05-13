Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 86,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 204,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$341.29 million and a PE ratio of -62.50.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

