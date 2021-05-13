Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

