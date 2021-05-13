Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

