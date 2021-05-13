Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 369 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of Illumina stock remained flat at $$372.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,920. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.77 and a 200-day moving average of $383.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

