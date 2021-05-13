Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,724 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,128. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

