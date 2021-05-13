Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

