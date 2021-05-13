Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 21,206 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 0.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.

Shares of PNOV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

