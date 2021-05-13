Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

