Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 1,223 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.81. 98,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.