Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 1,223 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.81. 98,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit