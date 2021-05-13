Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,135 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $124.32. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,863. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

