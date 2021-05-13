Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $92,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $231.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

