BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $65.59

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $62.94. BHP Group shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 82,185 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

