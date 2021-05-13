BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 60,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,130,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

