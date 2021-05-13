BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.93.

BIGC stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

