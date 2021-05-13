Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.02 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

